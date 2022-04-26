Ireland-All Blacks series to kick off in Auckland on July 2
Wellington (AFP) – Ireland's first Test in New Zealand for a decade will take place in Auckland on July 2, the opening match of three highly-anticipated clashes against the All Blacks announced on Tuesday.
New Zealand Rugby confirmed the three-Test series will begin at Eden Park on Saturday, July 2, followed by Tests in Dunedin on July 9 and Wellington on July 16.
Ireland have toppled the All Blacks in three of their last five meetings, including an emphatic 29-20 win in Dublin in November.
However, the Irish have lost all 12 Tests they have played in New Zealand.
NZR revealed a full schedule of home fixtures for 2022 after two Covid-19 disrupted seasons.
There will be three Rugby Championship Tests in New Zealand in 2022 -- two against Argentina and a Bledisloe Cup match against Australia.
The All Blacks will face Argentina in Christchurch on Saturday, August 27 and again a week later in Hamilton.
Australia travel to Eden Park, Auckland, on September 24 just a week after the trans-Tasman rivals lock horns in Brisbane in the first of two Bledisloe Cup encounters this year, reduced from three because of pandemic-related travel difficulties.
The remaining Rugby Championship fixtures featuring Australia, South Africa and Argentina are still to be confirmed.
It was also announced that New Zealand's Black Ferns will host a four-nation women's tournament in June, four months before the country hosts the World Cup.
The Pacific Four tournament will feature round-robin matches between New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the United States.
All Blacks 2022 home Tests:
July 2 v Ireland, Auckland
July 9 v Ireland, Dunedin
July 16 v Ireland, Wellington
Rugby Championship
Aug 27 v Argentina, Christchurch
Sep 3 v Argentina, Hamilton
Sep 24 v Australia, Auckland
