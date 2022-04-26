Ireland-All Blacks series to kick off in Auckland on July 2

Issued on: Modified:

The All Blacks and Ireland will square up again for three rugby Tests in New Zealand in July
The All Blacks and Ireland will square up again for three rugby Tests in New Zealand in July PAUL FAITH AFP
1 min

Wellington (AFP) – Ireland's first Test in New Zealand for a decade will take place in Auckland on July 2, the opening match of three highly-anticipated clashes against the All Blacks announced on Tuesday.

Advertising

New Zealand Rugby confirmed the three-Test series will begin at Eden Park on Saturday, July 2, followed by Tests in Dunedin on July 9 and Wellington on July 16.

Ireland have toppled the All Blacks in three of their last five meetings, including an emphatic 29-20 win in Dublin in November.

However, the Irish have lost all 12 Tests they have played in New Zealand.

NZR revealed a full schedule of home fixtures for 2022 after two Covid-19 disrupted seasons.

There will be three Rugby Championship Tests in New Zealand in 2022 -- two against Argentina and a Bledisloe Cup match against Australia.

The All Blacks will face Argentina in Christchurch on Saturday, August 27 and again a week later in Hamilton.

Australia travel to Eden Park, Auckland, on September 24 just a week after the trans-Tasman rivals lock horns in Brisbane in the first of two Bledisloe Cup encounters this year, reduced from three because of pandemic-related travel difficulties.

The remaining Rugby Championship fixtures featuring Australia, South Africa and Argentina are still to be confirmed.

It was also announced that New Zealand's Black Ferns will host a four-nation women's tournament in June, four months before the country hosts the World Cup.

The Pacific Four tournament will feature round-robin matches between New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the United States.

All Blacks 2022 home Tests:

July 2 v Ireland, Auckland

July 9 v Ireland, Dunedin

July 16 v Ireland, Wellington

Rugby Championship

Aug 27 v Argentina, Christchurch

Sep 3 v Argentina, Hamilton

Sep 24 v Australia, Auckland

© 2022 AFP