Kiradech, Gutschewski ace same hole at US PGA Mexico Open

Los Angeles (AFP) – Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat and American Scott Gutschewski each aced the par-3 fifth hole in Thursday's opening round of the US PGA Tour's Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta resort.

It marked only the fourth time since records began in 1983 that multiple holes-in-one were record at the same hole in the same round of a US PGA stroke-play event.

Kiradech, who opened double bogey-bogey to begin his round, holed a 5-iron at the 189-yard fifth.

"The wind was a little bit into from the right," Kiradech said. "Hit a solid shot, a little bit right of the hole. I know the slope will be right to left, but not expect to seeing ace.

"The way I'm starting on the first two holes with 3 over, I was trying to bring something back, hopefully put that one inside three or five feet."

Kiradech, who said he still needs two more aces to match his father, made his first ace at a US PGA event and the second he could recall.

"Definitely the first one from when I play the national team back in Thailand and this is the first hole-in-one as a pro," Kiradech said. "I would say my last one probably around almost 17 years ago."

Gutschewski made the second hole-in-one with a 7-iron, his second US PGA ace after another at the 2009 Turning Stone Resort Championship.

"I think it was my fifth. First one in a while," Gutschewski said. "I had my first one on my 15-year-old's first birthday in a pro-am in Louisiana. Second one I think was in Colombia in a Korn Ferry event. I had one at Turning Stone, then had one back at home, so I think that's five."

Kiradech fired a one-under par 70 in the opening round while Gutschewski had a 67.

There were four aces at the sixth hole in the second round of the 1989 US Open at Oak Hill and four at the 15th hole in the second round of the 2009 Canadian Open at Glen Abbey plus three at the 16th hole in the final round of the 2016 Masters at Augusta National.

