Cipriani to leave Bath as he eyes foreign service

London (AFP) – Former England international Danny Cipriani said on Friday he will leave Premiership club Bath at the end of the season before moving abroad.

Cipriani has made 14 appearances, eight of then as a starter, in his only full season with the southwest side after joining Bath in March 2021.

Bath have three matches of the regular Premiership season left to play and the 34-year-old fly-half has been picked to start Saturday's clash with local rivals Gloucester.

"My last couple games in England are fast arriving!," Cipriani posted on Instagram.

"I've decided to move on to experience a new country and make great memories with my family..." Cipriani said on Instagram.

"Timing is key, play too early and the defence can read it. Play too late and you'll never get the pass away. You've got to feel it then react accordingly!

"Over the years I've accrued some amazing loyal supporters. I'm grateful. From the bottom of my heart. Thank you."

Cipriani made his England debut aged just 20 and was tipped for a successful international career but won just 16 caps in a decade from 2008-18.

A colourful life off the field did not endear the talented to playmaker to several England coaches.

Cipriani was convicted of drink-driving in 2016 and was fined for assault and resisting arrest at a Jersey nightclub in 2018.

Having made his name at Wasps, he has since gone on to play for several Premiership clubs, as well as the Melbourne Rebels in Australia.

