Dennis extends Romandie lead ahead of key stage

Paris (AFP) – New Zealand's Patrick Bevin of Israel Premier Tech won stage three of the Tour de Romandie on Friday as Australian Jumbo-Visma rider Rohan Dennis extended his slender lead in the overall standings.

Six massive mountains stand in the way of Saturday's winner on what should be the decisive stage, although Sunday's uphill time-trial will also carry some edge.

After a 165km rolling run on Friday over six small hills the 31-year-old Bevin won the bunch sprint ahead of Ineos rider Ethan Hayter while Dennis took four bonus seconds by coming third.

Dennis now leads Bevin in the overall by 14seconds.

