MLB suspends Dodgers pitcher Bauer for two seasons after assault allegations

In this file photo taken on June 18, 2021 Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers a first inning pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Major League Baseball suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for two seasons on April 29, 2022 over sexual assault allegations for which he was never criminally charged

New York (AFP) – Major League Baseball suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for two seasons on Friday over sexual assault allegations for which he was never criminally charged.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the ban in a statement, saying an "extensive investigation" by MLB found Bauer violated MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

Bauer's career had been in limbo since last July 2, when he was placed on leave in the wake of a California woman's claim that two sexual encounters with Bauer in April and May of 2021 turned violent without her consent.

Bauer immediately said in a Twitter post that he would appeal the suspension.

"In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league's domestic violence & sexual assault policy," Bauer wrote. "I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings."

Manfred's statement said Bauer was suspended, without pay, effective Friday, for 324 championship season games or two full seasons.

"In accordance with the terms of the Policy, the Commissioner’s Office will not issue any further statements at this point in time," the statement said.

Bauer was originally placed on paid administrative leave on July 2, 2021, days after his California accuser filed for a temporary restraining order against him.

She alleged he choked her to unconsciousness and then punched her in the head.

Bauer denied any wrongdoing, with his attorney and representatives saying all the encounters were entirely consensual.

The temporary restraining order has since been lifted and Los Angeles County prosecutors eventually declined to press charges against Bauer, citing insufficient evidence.

Earlier this month, Bauer filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman and against two media outlets over their coverage of the accusations.

Bauer has also denied as "categorically false" another woman's claim, reported last August by the Washington Post, of a similar incident in 2017, when he played for Cleveland.

The Dodgers signed Bauer in 2021 on a three-year deal worth $102 million following his departure from the Reds.

The Dodgers said in a statement they cooperated with the probe and were informed of its conclusion.

"Today, we were informed that MLB has concluded its investigation into allegations that have been made against Trevor Bauer and the commissioner has issued his decision regarding discipline," the team statement said.

"The Dodgers organization takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault.

"We've cooperated fully with MLB's investigation since it began and we fully support MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy, and the commissioner's enforcement of the policy."

The team said it would have no other comment pending appeal.

