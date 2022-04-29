Wales star North set for return after year out injured

London (AFP) – Wales international George North is in line to make his return to competitive rugby union on Saturday after a year out with a knee problem.

Advertising Read more

The 30-year-old wing or centre has been named among the replacements for the Ospreys' United Rugby Championship match against Welsh rivals Scarlets in Swansea.

North, capped 102 times by Wales, has not played since suffering knee ligament damage last April.

His injury ruled him out of contention for the British and Irish Lions' 2021 South Africa tour, with North having starred for the combined during their series win in Australia nine years ago.

The Ospreys have three league games left this season, with Wales travelling to South Africa in July for a three-Test series against Rugby World Cup holder Springboks, with matches in Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Cape Town.

© 2022 AFP