England beat France in women's Six Nations decider

Bayonne (France) (AFP) – England beat France 24-12 to with the women's Six Nations Grand Slam on Saturday and extend their winning streak to 23 games.

Both sides were playing for the Grand Slam after four wins from four games in the tournament, but despite going behind to an early French try England, ranked first in the world, soon exerted their dominance in Bayonne.

In front of a 10,500 crowd, Les Bleues' Romane Menager barrelled over to score the opening try that gave the Red Roses an early scare.

But from a driving maul England prop Sarah Bern touched down and Emily Scarratt squeezed over the kick from a tight angle to bring the scores level.

England began to take control of the game when a huge drive infield allowed Abbie Ward to put England ahead before Scarratt again converted from a difficult position to make it 14-7.

As the visitors grew in confidence, they rolled towards the French line and front-rower Bern moved sharply to score without facing much resistance from the home side.

England pushed further ahead when former World Rugby player of the year Scarratt capped a superb performance with her fourth kick of the day.

The second French try of the day from Annaelle Deshayes, who bundled over from close range, was not enough to prevent England chalking up the Grand Slam, a fourth successive Six Nations title and an 11th straight win over France.

Scarratt told the BBC: "It means so much every time we get to have a Grand Slam. Some players weren't in the squad for this match and this is for every person who has played during this Six Nations.

"In the first half we were in control but you never have it all your own way against a top team like France.

"Our forwards were phenomenal and got through so much work. There are things to look at but now we want to celebrate it because it's been a hard campaign."

© 2022 AFP