Olympic champs Parchment, Muhammad, Crouser win at Drake

Washington (AFP) – Olympic champions Dalilah Muhammad, Hansle Parchment and Ryan Crouser won titles on Saturday at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, in a tuneup meet for July's World Championships.

Reigning world 400-meter hurdles champion Muhammad, the 2016 Olympic champion and last year's runner-up, won the 400 hurdles in a 2022 world best of 53.88 seconds, defeating Panama's Gianna Woodruff by a second.

"I felt good," Muhammad said. "I just wanted to go out there and have a clean race and bring it home."

US compatriot Crouser, the two-time reigning Olympic champion and world record-holder in the men's shot put, won his speciality with an effort of 21.63m with Italy's Nick Ponzio second at 21.04m.

Parchment, the reigning Olympic 110m hurdles champion from Jamaica, won the event in 13.47 with American Jamal Britt second in 13.53 and Barbados Olympian Shane Braithwaite third in 13.69.

"Technically not so great but I came through injury free so that's the most important thing," Parchment said.

In the men's 400 hurdles, Brazilian Alison Dos Santos, third last year at the Tokyo Olympics, won in 48.41, second-best time in the world this year and 1.02 ahead of American runner-up David Kendziera.

"I liked this race," Dos Santos said. "I trained so nice and prepared to run my best. I'm happy with this result."

American Tia Jones led a US sweep in the women's 100 hurdles in 12.84 after Tokyo Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico struck the first hurdle and did not finish.

New Zealand's Sam Tanner won the men's 1,500 in 3:41.28 with American Casey Comber second in 3:45.20.

Mexico's Laura Galvan, the 2019 Pan American Games 5,000m champion, won the women's 1,500 crown in 4:09.82 with reigning British indoor 1,500m champion Adelle Tracey second in 4:11.09.

Americans Isaiah Jewett (1:48.84) and Allie Wilson (2:03.87) won 800m titles.

Kenturah Orji, an American whose parents are from Nigeria, won the women's long jump by clearing 6.68m with Jamaican Chanice Porter second at 6.59 and Nigeria's Ese Brume, who took bronze at last year's Tokyo Olympics, third at 6.58.

American Chris Nilsen, second at the Tokyo Olympics, won the men's pole vault at 5.60m on fewer misses over compatriot Jake Wooten.

Reigning US champion Vashti Cunningham, third at the 2019 worlds, cleared 1.90m to win the women's high jump. American Rachel McCoy was second and Jamaica's Kimberly Williamson third, both on 1.85.

