Cardinals receiver Hopkins gets six-game drug ban

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended for six games for breaching NFL anti-doping rules

Los Angeles (AFP) – Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was hit with a six-game suspension on Monday after violating NFL anti-doping rules, the league confirmed.

Advertising Read more

An NFL spokesperson said in a statement Hopkins would be eligible to take part in practice and pre-season games, before missing the first six fixtures of the 2022 regular season.

"DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances," the NFL said in a statement.

"Hopkins is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Cardinals' active roster following the team's sixth regular-season game."

ESPN reported that Hopkins' suspension came after the 29-year-old tested positive for a prohibited substance and a diuretic commonly used to mask performance-enhancing substances.

Hopkins has been one of the NFL's best wide receivers since being drafted by the Houston Texans in 2013, earning five Pro Bowl selections.

He joined the Cardinals in 2020 but struggled with hamstring and knee injuries last season, missing seven games in total.

© 2022 AFP