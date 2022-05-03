Wallaby Latu to leave Stade Francais 'with a heavy heart'

Paris (AFP) – French club Stade Francais announced on Tuesday that Australia hooker Tolu Latu will leave the club.

Latu, 29, who played the last of his 21 Tests in November was handed an 11-week suspension last month for a dangerous tackle during the European Champions Cup loss to Racing 92.

The front-rower has been linked with a move back to the Waratahs to attempt to claim a place in the Wallabies' squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

"Thanks to our hooker Tolu Latu for these three seasons," the Parisians posted on Twitter.

"We wish you the best for what's to come.

"Have a safe trip back home," they added.

Latu scored six tries, was shown two red and seven yellow cards in 54 appearances for Stade Francais.

"It's with a heavy heart I announce I'm leaving the club," Latu said on Instagram.

"It's time for me to go home and start the next chapter of my rugby."

Australia host England in three Tests in July before starting their Rugby Championship campaign against Argentina in Mendoza on August 6.

