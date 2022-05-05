Indian Olympic discus thrower suspended after failing dope test

India's top woman discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur, who finished sixth at the Tokyo Olympics, has been provisionally suspended

New Delhi (AFP) – India's top woman discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur, who finished sixth at last summer's Tokyo Olympics, has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned drug, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said.

The 26-year-old faces the prospect of being banned for a maximum four years if the positive test is confirmed.

"The AIU has provisionally suspended discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur of India for the use of a prohibited substance (Stanozolol), a breach of the @WorldAthletics Anti-Doping Rules," it tweeted.

A national record holder, Kaur cannot participate in any competition until a final decision is taken at a hearing conducted under the World Athletics anti-doping rules.

The Commonwealth Games and Asian Games are both taking place this year.

Stanozolol is a synthetic anabolic steroid banned in 1974.

It became infamous after Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson tested positive for it at the 1988 Seoul Games and was stripped of his 100m gold medal.

India are ranked third in the number of doping violations behind Russia and Italy, according to a World Anti-Doping Agency report released last year.

