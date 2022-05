Queen Elizabeth II to miss summer garden parties: palace

The queen has recently cut back on public appearances due to health issues

London (AFP) – Queen Elizabeth II, who has cut back on public appearances due to poor health and old age, will not attend this summer's royal garden parties, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

Every summer, up to three parties take place with invited members of the public in the Buckingham Palace Garden in central London, and another at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Since she became queen in 1952, more than 1.45 million people have attended her annual garden parties.

But a royal official said: "Her Majesty The Queen will be represented by other members of the royal family at this year's garden parties, with details on attendance to be confirmed in due course."

The monarch recently returned to Windsor Castle after a week-long break on her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England, where she marked her 96th birthday in private on April 21.

Royal tradition since the 18th century has also seen the monarch have a second, official birthday, typically celebrated in warmer weather in June.

This year's official birthday coincides with four days of public events from June 2 to 5 to mark her record-breaking 70th year on the throne.

Since an unscheduled overnight stay in hospital last October, she has cut down massively on public appearances on doctor's orders.

A back complaint and difficulties standing and walking have seen her cancel a number of engagements, while a bout of Covid-19 in February left her "very tired and exhausted", she admitted.

But her grandson Prince Harry told US broadcaster NBC in a recent interview that she was "on great form".

The queen was last seen in public at Westminster Abbey in central London on March 29 at a memorial service for her late husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99.

