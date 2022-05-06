Inter reclaim top spot after comeback win over Empoli

Lautaro Martinez scored twice in the 4-2 win over Empoli which sent Inter Milan to the top of the Serie A table

Milan (AFP) – Lautaro Martinez scored twice on Friday as Inter Milan backcame back from two goals down to beat visiting Empoli 4-2 and jump to the top of Serie A.

Advertising Read more

Inter moved one point ahead of rivals AC Milan and have a superior goal difference but have played a game more.

AC Milan will go back on top with two rounds to go if they win at Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Empoli, who are in 14th, dominated the first half-hour with Andrea Pinamonti, who is on loan from Inter, putting the visitors ahead after just five minutes.

Albanian midfielder Kristjan Asllani added a sceond after 28 minutes.

Inter were level by halftime with Empoli captain Simone Romagnoli putting through his own net five minutes before the break and Martinez grabbing his first just before the whistle.

The Argentine was on target again in the 64th minute with his 19th goal of the season before former Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez added a fourth in the dying seconds.

© 2022 AFP