French court upholds jail term for ex-PM Fillon in ‘fake jobs’ scandal

A French appeals court on Monday upheld but shortened the prison sentence a lower court inflicted on former conservative prime minister François Fillon for embezzling public funds in a scandal that wrecked his 2017 run for president.

Revelations about the probe torpedoed conservative Fillon's 2017 presidential campaign, leaving the way clear for centrist Emmanuel Macron – re-elected to a second term last month.

The 68-year-old was convicted by a lower court in 2020 and sentenced to five years in jail, three of them suspended. The sentenced was reduced on Monday to one year in jail and three years suspended.

The court also barred Fillon from holding public office for 10 years.

At the November appeals hearing, prosecutors said there was clear evidence that Fillon and his stand-in as MP for the Sarthe department, Marc Joulaud, employed Fillon's wife Penelope in an "intangible" or "tenuous" role as a parliamentary assistant between 1998 and 2013.

Penelope also had a job as "literary consultant" at the Revue des Deux Mondes magazine owned by Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere, described by the prosecution as an "indulgence" for his friend Fillon.

Ladreit de Lacharriere himself pleaded guilty in a 2018 trial in which he acknowledged the job was partially fake.

Before the appeals court, the Fillons stuck to their defence that Penelope's "on-the-ground" work in Sarthe was "immaterial" but very "real".

Their lawyers attacked the "media frenzy" around "Penelopegate", as the scandal was dubbed when it emerged.

Since withdrawing from politics, Fillon had held jobs on the boards of Russian petrochemicals giant Sibur and hydrocarbons firm Zarubezhneft.

His has quit both posts since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

