Robinson injury blow for US World Cup plans

US international defender Miles Robinson could miss the World Cup after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon

Los Angeles (AFP) – United States defender Miles Robinson could miss this year's World Cup after the club confirmed Monday he suffered a ruptured Achilles on club duty at the weekend.

Robinson, who appeared 13 times for the US in their 14-game CONCACAF final qualifying campaign, suffered the injury on Saturday while playing for Atlanta in their 4-1 win over Chicago.

Atlanta confirmed the injury in a statement on Monday, adding that Robinson will undergo surgery later in the day.

The 25-year-old has been a regular starter for US coach Gregg Berhalter since his elevation to the senior squad, and was expected to start during this year's World Cup alongside regular partner Walker Zimmerman.

Robinson's chances of now being fit for Qatar, where the USA's first round opponents include England and Iran, are now in jeopardy.

While four to six months is the typical timeframe for a return to light activities following a ruptured Achilles, a full recovery can take up to a year.

