Dortmund return to Salzburg for Haaland replacement

Karim Adeyemi celebrates a goal for Salzburg against Wolfsburg in this season's Champions League

Berlin (AFP) – As Erling Haaland headed for Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund announced on Tuesday they had returned to the Norwegian's former club for a replacement and signed Karim Adeyemi from Salzburg.

Advertising Read more

The 20-year-old striker, who has three Germany caps, completed a medical on Tuesday and signed for Dortmund until 2027.

He has won the domestic league and cup double three times with Salzburg and is top scorer in the Austrian Bundesliga this season with 19 goals in 27 games this season.

"Karim Adeyemi is a highly talented young German international whose strength in finishing will suit our attacking game as will his tremendous pace," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said in a statement on the club web site.

Adeyemi was born in Munich and played for Bayern as a child but was thrown out aged nine, reportedly for disciplinary reasons.

He told the Dortmund web site that he has always been a fan of the club, known as the black and yellow.

"As a young boy, I was fascinated by black and yellow fast-paced soccer," he said.

"That's why I quickly decided that I would like to join Borussia when I heard about Dortmund's interest. I also deliberately signed for the long term because I'm convinced that we'll be an exciting team."

Adeyemi is the third international signed by Dortmund for next season, along with centre backs Niklas Suele from Bayern and Nico Schlotterbeck from Freiburg.

"Although Karim is already very advanced in terms of soccer and athleticism at just 20 years old, we see enormous development potential," said Zorc.

© 2022 AFP