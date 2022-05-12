Canada books June friendly with Iran in World Cup warmup

Canada manager John Herdman will see his side entertain Iran on June 5 at Vancouver in a football friendly between Qatar World Cup qualifiers

Montreal (AFP) – Canada will play host to Iran in a June 5 football friendly at Vancouver between Qatar World Cup-bound teams ahead of matches against North American rivals.

Canada Soccer announced Thursday plans for three international matches, with Iran followed by CONCACAF Nations League matches against Curacao and Honduras.

Iran will face the Canadians under the dome at B.C. Place and Curacao will face Canada in the same venure four days later before manager John Herdman's side visit Honduras on June 13.

Canada will compete at the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986 after topping the table in North American qualifying over Mexico and the United States.

Iran have qualified for a third consecutive World Cup after competing in the 2014 and 2018 editions.

Canada will compete in Group F alongside Belgium, Croatia and Morocco. Iran have been drawn into Group B alongside England, the United States and an European playoff winner yet to be determined.

