Darts champ Ted 'The Count' Hankey jailed for sex assault

London (AFP) – Former world darts champion Ted Hankey was on Thursday jailed for two years after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a young woman.

Hankey, 54, known in the darts world as "The Count", initially denied any wrongdoing when he was arrested after the attack in Crewe, northwest England, in September last year.

But the two-time BDO World Darts Championship winner from 2000 and 2009 admitted a single charge of sexual assault after being told he had been caught on camera.

At Chester Crown Court, judge Steven Everett told Hankey he had shown "arrogant entitlement" during the attack and "more self-pity than remorse" since.

"You genuinely believed nobody would believe her (the victim) until you were shown the damning evidence," he said.

"You treated her as an object for your own disgusting and deviant sexual desires.

"Your self-pity about the loss of status and ability to earn money -- I'm sure you will never play darts again on television."

The court was told that Hankey's wife was divorcing him and his three children had cut off contact. His lawyer asked the judge to impose a suspended jail term.

Mark Connor said the assault was "opportunist", Hankey had pleaded guilty and wanted to apologise to his victim, who said she had been traumatised by the attack.

Everett, who also ordered Hankey to register as a sex offender for 10 years, said: "He would have denied it to the bitter end had it not been filmed."

© 2022 AFP