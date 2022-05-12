Thousands of Argentines protest soaring inflation

Thousands of Argentinians gathered on May 12, 2022 in the capital Buenos Aires to urge more government action against rampant inflation

Buenos Aires (AFP) – Thousands of Argentines brought central Buenos Aires to a standstill on Thursday in another massive protest against the South American country's soaring inflation.

The "Federal march for work and salaries, and against hunger and poverty" was bolstered by thousands of people arriving from outside the capital, heeding the call from multiple unions and left-wing groups critical of center-left President Alberto Fernandez's social policies.

Calls to protest have become more frequent since the start of the year, as the Argentine economy shows no signs of stemming its inflationary trend.

In the first four months of 2022, prices rose 23 percent, including a 6 percent jump in April, according to figures published Thursday.

Having already recorded inflation of over 50 percent in 2021, the current rate would surpass even the worst estimates of 60 percent by the end of the year.

Protesters are also angry at the government's budgetary restraint, a necessity during debt renegotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which will see the country reduce its annual deficit from three percent of GDP in 2021 to zero by 2025.

Argentina's left and far left have little clout at the ballot box but a great capacity to organize street protests.

They are vehemently opposed to repaying Argentina's $44 billion IMF debt, and demand more generous social aid packages.

One of their main slogans is: "the debt is to the people."

While the administration has tried to limit expectations of more aid, splits have begun to appear in the government coalition, with Vice President Cristina Kirchner, the former president, openly criticizing Fernandez.

"I don't think we will honor all the expectations, all the confidence, all the hope that has been placed in us," she said several days ago, in a veiled barb at the president.

Calls to protest have risen since the beginning of 2022, as inflationary trends seem to persist and the country renegotiates a controversial loan from the International Monetary Fund Luis ROBAYO AFP

In recent weeks, Fernandez boosted by 50 percent food vouchers for the poor, increased pensions for those working in the informal sector, and also hiked the minimum wage from 38,940 to 45,540 pesos ($319 to $373).

