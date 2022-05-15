La Rochelle edge Racing to set up Euro final against Leinster

La Rochelle down Racing to set up title clash with Leinster

Lens (France) (AFP) – Skipper Gregory Alldritt led La Rochelle into a second successive European Champions Cup final against Leinster after edging Racing 92 20-13 in an error-ridden match on Sunday.

La Rochelle lost last year's final against Toulouse, who went down 40-17 to Leinster on Saturday.

Racing, three-time Cup runners-up, received two yellow cards and were penalised 19 times in a fractured match held in the northern French city of Lens and given a symbolic kick-off by All Blacks great and former club player Dan Carter.

La Rochelle's victory sets up an intriguing match-up in Marseille on May 28 for their Irish coach Ronan O'Gara, twice a European Cup winner with Leinster's provincial arch-rivals Munster.

"It's massive to be in the final a second time, it's a great source of pride for the club, for the fans," said O'Gara, as a player capped 128 times for Ireland and twice by the British and Irish Lions.

"We would all like to win something," he said. "It was the mentally strongest team that won today.

"It wasn't a great show for the fans, but the players made huge sacrifices."

Racing captain Gael Fickou admitted his team had lost because of a "lack of pragmatism and ill-discipline", praising La Rochelle's ball-carrying and counter-ruck prowess.

"They were very realistic about the match, but we made too many mistakes. We were more dangerous at times, but they managed to produce on their actions."

Teenage Racing scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec opened the scoring with an early penalty after France No 8 Alldritt was turned over by some ferocious counter-rucking.

Soaring temperatures

With temperatures hitting 28 degrees centigrade (82F), La Rochelle's Kiwi fly-half Ihaia West missed the chance to level the scores, skewing a close-range penalty.

La Rochelle's Springbok winger Raymond Rhule was then denied an opportunistic try before Racing's Fiji-born France centre Virimi Vakatawa notched up the opening five-pointer, stepping through the defence after a good fend.

Le Garrec hit the extras to make it 10-0 after 27 minutes at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, 200km (125 miles) north of Paris, with Racing's La Defense Arena home in the French capital booked out by a rap concert.

West was successful with his second penalty to finally get La Rochelle rolling.

And man-of-the-match Alldritt offered up the perfect ending to the first half as he peeled off a five-metre scrum and crashed through Le Garrec for a much-needed try.

West missed the conversion and his off-day with the boot continued as he saw a penalty come back off the post early in the second period.

Le Garrec, however, made no mistake with his second penalty and was defensively acute in holding up Pierre Bougarit as La Rochelle's pack rumbled over the Racing tryline.

But his efforts were in vain as Racing prop Cedric Gomes Sa was yellow carded for hitting the maul from the side, English referee Matthew Carley also awarding a penalty try.

With replacement hooker Camille Chat also in the sin-bin, Racing were down to 13 players and trailing for the first time in the game, 15-13.

They were never to refind their momentum, Le Garrec missing two penalties in quick succession as La Rochelle also failed to curb their own ill-discipline.

Pierre Popelin saw a long-range penalty attempt fall short for La Rochelle as handling errors mounted to make for a shoddy spectacle.

La Rochelle camped out in Racing territory for the final 10 minutes, West having the final word as he crashed into the corner for a try that sealed a match-up with Ireland's best.

