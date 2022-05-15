Man City v Liverpool -- Premier League run-in

Manchester City hold the destiny of the Premier League title in their own hands Ian Kington IKIMAGES/AFP

London (AFP) – Manchester City still have the destiny of the Premier League title in their own hands after battling back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at West Ham on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's men have a four-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the table and a seven-goal advantage on goal difference, but the Reds have two games to play to City's one.

The remaining Premier League fixtures for both teams:

Manchester City

May 22: Aston Villa (home)

Liverpool

May 17: Southampton (away)

May 22: Wolves (home)

