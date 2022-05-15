Pochettino says French title 'not enough' but PSG can rebuild

Doha (AFP) – Embattled Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino said Sunday that the team can rebuild from their latest Champions League failure but admitted that their 10th French league title was not enough.

Amid repeated media reports that the Qatari owned French giants are looking for a new coach, Pochettino spoke out during a brief trip to Doha where he could meet with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

He told a press conference that Paris had to learn from the last 16 defeat by Real Madrid, who scored three times in the final 30 minutes to send the French side crashing out.

"The objective is always in a club like Paris Saint Germain to win the Champions League," said the 50-year-old Argentine.

"The most important (thing) is to try to build something special," added the former Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton coach.

"The important thing is to learn from the experience. This football club is building to win."

Pochettino reaffirmed his claim that Paris were "better" than Real Madrid, who will take on Liverpool in this year's final, in their clash.

He insisted that the team with Neymar, Lionel Messi has the "tools" to fight again.

"I think the players have the mentality to start again and to rebuild again the run to ... compete again."

The Real defeat set off the latest speculation about Pochettino who had been considered a candidate for the Manchester United job that was given to Erik ten Hag.

Even the 10th league title has not calmed reports of Pochettino's departure.

"It's difficult in a club like Paris Saint Germain because the objectives are so big and when you win the league, sometimes it looks like it's not enough.

"Of course for us it's not enough because we also want to win every single competition that we play."

Pochettino protested that the players "deserve the credit" for the title win while aiming for "higher objectives".

"I think the club is in a very good way, it's only (a matter of) time that the club will achieve what they have planned." Pochettino refused to say whether he had a firm meeting planned with PSG president Al-Khelaifi though acknowledged it was possible.

