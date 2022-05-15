Rome champion Djokovic in 'sunshine double' after son wins first tournament

Rome (AFP) – Novak Djokovic had extra joy following his sixth Italian Open title on Sunday after finding out that his son had won his first ever tournament on the same day.

Advertising Read more

Beaming with pride, the world number one revealed that his seven-year-old boy Stefan had claimed the honours at a small club competition back home in Serbia just as Djokovic senior saw off Stefano Tsitsipas in straight sets in Rome.

Djokovic had told the crowd at the Foro Italico that he was awaiting news of his son's performance after beating Greek Tsitsipas 6-0, 7-6 (7/6).

"My son actually won the tournament. It's a sunshine double today," Djokovic told reporters.

"We had a chat the last few days about the routines and the things he should do before a match and leading him into this world... The first official tournament or match always stays very fondly in your memory.

"We just spoke and he was on cloud nine with all the family. It was nice.

"He's doing really well so far, he's in love with the sport. He was up late last night and he was showing me forehands and backhands and how he was going to move, playing shadow tennis. I used to do that as a kid."

And he could complete a hat-trick on Sunday as his favourite football team AC Milan closed in on their first Italian league title in over a decade.

Djokovic supports Milan thanks to his father, who started following the Serie A team when his fellow Serbs Dejan Savicevic and Zvonimir Boban played for the club in the 1990s.

His team were playing during Djokovic's press conference and eventually beat Atalanta 2-0, meaning local rivals Inter must win at Cagliari on Sunday night or hand Milan the title.

"I am a Milan fan... My manager is a mad Milan supporters so we're together in this little group of fans," added Djokovic in Italian.

"Let's hope we can win the league, like all Milan supporters we're hoping but there are two games to go."

Djokovic also said that he didn't think that players would boycott Wimbledon after organisers' decision to ban Russian and Belarussian players from taking part in the grass court Grand Slam.

"To boycott is a very aggressive thing to say... There are few solutions that are better than that," he said.

"We need to have a bit of communication from Wimbledon... I'm not involved in player politics like I was 10 years ago and I'm not there talking with Wimbledon.

"However from what people tell me Wimbledon have been very rigid."

Wimbledon has been heavily criticised by both the ATP and WTA for barring Russian and Belarusian competitors over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

© 2022 AFP