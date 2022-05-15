Somali leader among four frontrunners in presidential vote

Somalia's international partners have repeatedly warned that the election delays -- caused by political infighting -- were a dangerous distraction from the fight against Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu (AFP) – Explosions were heard near Mogadishu's airport Sunday at the start of voting in long-overdue Somali presidential elections as the troubled Horn of Africa nation battles an Islamist insurgency and the threat of famine.

Police said no casualties were reported in the blasts, but they were a reminder of the tenuous security situation in the country, which has seen an increase in attacks by Al-Shabaab jihadists in recent months.

MPs voted under tight security in a tent inside Mogadishu's heavily-guarded airport complex, with little movement seen in the capital Sunday where police have imposed a curfew until Monday.

Somalia's president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, was among four contenders who made it to the second round, said the speaker of the lower house, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur, better known as Sheikh Adan Madobe.

The victor must secure the backing of two-thirds of parliament, which means a minimum of 184 votes.

The others in the second round were former president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, ex-prime minister Hassan Ali Khaire and Puntland state's leader Said Abdullahi Dani.

Those four now face each other in the second round, for which counting has begun. A third round will be held if no-one secures a two-thirds share of the vote.

The vote, which has been dogged by claims of irregularities, is expected to draw a line under a political crisis that has lasted well over a year, after the president's term ended in February 2021 without an election.

His attempt to extend his rule by decree triggered violent street battles in Mogadishu between rival factions before international pressure prompted him to ask Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble to seek consensus on a way forward.

Somalia's international partners have repeatedly warned that the delays to the poll -- caused by political infighting -- were a dangerous distraction from the fight against the Al-Qaeda-linked insurgents who have been fighting to overthrow the government for more than a decade.

In addition to a months-long feud between Farmajo and Roble, the central government has also been embroiled in disputes with certain states, slowing down the voting process and frustrating citizens.

"We are tired of living with uncertainty... I hope a president will be elected and today is the end of the nonsense," Muktar Ali, a Mogadishu resident, told AFP.

'Alliances rather than ideas'

Somalia has not held a one-person, one-vote election in 50 years. Instead, polls follow a complex indirect model, whereby state legislatures and clan delegates pick lawmakers for the national parliament, who in turn choose the president.

"In terms of predicting the outcome, Somalia politics is notoriously difficult to predict, especially because it is an indirect, sort of closed system with MPs voting for the president," said Omar Mahmood, an analyst at the International Crisis Group (ICG) think-tank.

"At the end of the day, I think it's... predominantly about alliances and relationships rather than concrete ideas," he told AFP.

The contenders have vowed to tackle Somalia's myriad problems and bring relief to citizens weary of jihadist violence, surging inflation and a worsening drought that threatens to drive millions into famine.

UN agencies have warned of a humanitarian catastrophe unless early action is taken, with emergency workers fearing a repeat of the devastating 2011 famine, which killed 260,000 people -- half of them children under the age of six.

Insurgents emboldened

The heavily indebted country is also at risk of losing access to a three-year $400-million (380-million-euro) aid package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is set to automatically expire by mid-May if a new administration is not in place by then.

The government has asked for a three-month extension until August 17, according to the IMF, which has not yet responded to the request.

Over 70 percent of Somalia's population lives on less than $1.90 a day.

The international community has long warned the Farmajo government that the political chaos has allowed Al-Shabaab to exploit the situation and carry out more frequent and large-scale attacks.

Twin suicide bombings in March killed 48 people in central Somalia, including two local lawmakers.

Earlier this month, an attack on an African Union (AU) base killed 10 Burundian peacekeepers, according to Burundi's army. It was the deadliest raid on AU forces in the country since 2015.

The insurgents controlled Mogadishu until 2011 when they were pushed out by an African Union force, but still hold territory in the countryside.

