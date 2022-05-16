Peato Mauvaka extends Toulouse contract

Issued on: Modified:

Toulouse's French hooker Peato Mauvaka (C) in action in the European Champions Cup quarter-final against Munster in Dublin on May 7, 2022.
Toulouse's French hooker Peato Mauvaka (C) in action in the European Champions Cup quarter-final against Munster in Dublin on May 7, 2022. Lorraine O'Sullivan AFP

Paris (AFP) – France international hooker Peato Mauvaka has extended his contract with French champions Toulouse until 2026, the club confirmed on Monday.

Advertising

Mauvaka played every match as France romped to a Grand Slam in the Six Nations Tournament this year.

"Peato Mauvaka, Toulouse until 2026: our international hooker, at the Stadium since 2012, renews his confidence in us for three seasons," the club said on Twitter.

The 25-year-old New Caledonia-born Mauvaka is the usual understudy for Toulouse captain Julien Marchand.

Title-holders Toulouse were knocked out of this season's European Champions Cup with a 40-17 semi-final defeat by Leinster in Dublin last Saturday.

The south-western French side currently occupy sixth and last place in the Top 14 play-off.

© 2022 AFP