Lebanon's Hezbollah, allies lose parliament majority in elections

Lebanon's Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi speaks during a press conference as he announces final results for some districts in Lebanon's parliamentary elections at the Interior Ministry in Beirut on May 16, 2022.
Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group and its allies lost their parliamentary majority, according to full legislative results announced by the interior ministry on Tuesday.

The Shiite movement and its political allies had the support of around 70 out of 128 lawmakers in the outgoing assembly but fell short of the 65 needed to retain a majority following Sunday's polls.

