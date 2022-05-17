Lebanon's Hezbollah, allies lose parliament majority in elections

Lebanon's Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi speaks during a press conference as he announces final results for some districts in Lebanon's parliamentary elections at the Interior Ministry in Beirut on May 16, 2022. © Louai Beshara, AFP

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group and its allies lost their parliamentary majority, according to full legislative results announced by the interior ministry on Tuesday.