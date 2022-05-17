Lebanon's Hezbollah, allies lose parliament majority in elections
Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group and its allies lost their parliamentary majority, according to full legislative results announced by the interior ministry on Tuesday.
The Shiite movement and its political allies had the support of around 70 out of 128 lawmakers in the outgoing assembly but fell short of the 65 needed to retain a majority following Sunday's polls.
