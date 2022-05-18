Butler brings heat as Miami sink Boston in series opener

Jimmy Butler celebrates as Miami beat Boston to take a 1-0 series lead in the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday

Miami (AFP) – Jimmy Butler scored 41 points as the Miami Heat produced a devastating comeback to defeat the Boston Celtics 118-107 in their opening Eastern Conference finals series clash on Tuesday.

Butler led a revitalized Miami second-half display as the Heat transformed an eight-point half-time deficit into a double-digit lead against a depleted Celtics side at Miami's FTX Arena.

Trailing 62-54 at the break, Miami outscored the Celtics 39-14 in the third quarter to set up a victory that gives the Eastern Conference top seeds a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Butler received scoring support from Tyler Herro, with 18 points, and Gabe Vincent with 17 points.

But the win owed as much to Miami's renewed defensive effort in the second half, with the Heat shutting down Boston's Jayson Tatum effectively and forcing a series of crucial turnovers and 11 blocks throughout the game.

The Celtics shrugged off the injury absence of Marcus Smart and Al Horford (Covid-19 protocol) to look the sharper side in the first half, taking a 10-4 in the opening minutes.

Miami were unable to cope with the movement of Tatum, who bagged a career-high 21 points in the opening two quarters, shooting nine-of-14 from the field.

Boston led by as much as 13 at one stage in the second quarter before Miami trimmed the deficit to eight points at the interval.

Robert Williams, starting in place of Horford, also delivered a big first-half performance with 5-of-5 shooting for 12 points as well as two crucial blocks to deny Miami.

But it was a different story after the break as Miami out-hustled the Celtics defensively while raining down a deluge of buckets.

An incredible 22-2 run changed the complexion of the game and powered Miami into a 12-point lead at 76-64.

A nine-point Boston run cut the Miami lead to three points at 76-73, but the Heat rediscovered their scoring momentum and pulled away once more.

Two more Butler free throws made it 93-76 heading into the fourth quarter, and a 17-point lead became 20 soon afterwards.

Boston chipped away at the Miami lead to get within single digits, but Miami held on to claim the series opener.

Game two takes place in Miami on Thursday.

© 2022 AFP