Stenson says expect changes to Europe Ryder Cup qualifying

Tulsa (United States) (AFP) – European 2023 Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson says to expect changes in European qualifying procedures in the wake of last year's lopsided loss to the United States.

The 46-year-old Swedish star indicated Wednesday at the PGA Championship that the qualifying period for next year's matchup in Italy could end earlier than it did in 2021, when the Americans rolled to a 19-9 home triumph at Whistling Straits.

"There are quite a few things in the works, but it will be announced in due course, in not too far distant future," Stenson said.

"I can't really spill the beans on that today, but there will be some changes. That's what we're working towards.

"We need to have that approved and ready to go, discussions with the (DP World Tour) and everyone involved. There will be one or two little surprises maybe down the road, so stay tuned."

Last year's points qualifying period for the European team ended with the BMW Championship on September 12, barely a week before the team arrived at the Ryder Cup. In hindsight, that timeframe was seen as too near the event.

"That was kind of the general feeling among players," Stenson said.

"And especially we've gone through some bumpy times here with Covid. And our qualification process got kind of halted and then it started again... there was a lot of potential outcomes very late in the process. I think we learned from that and we're going to do it slightly different this time around."

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series could lure some big names from the US PGA and DP World tours, but Stenson said he has no clue how such a move would impact eligibility for the Ryder Cup.

"The release policies are certainly between the individuals and the tour are not something I'm involved in," Stenson said. "The same goes for the rest of it."

Stenson, the 2016 British Open champion, could also have more than the three captain's choice picks that Padraig Harrington had last year, which was one fewer than the prior European Ryder Cup squad.

Stenson's US counterpart will be Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters and 2015 British Open champion.

The Swede recalled his first Ryder Cup in 2006 at Ireland when he took his first loss in a four-ball match with Johnson in the winning pairing.

"Zach played unbelievably well and certainly gave me a beating," said Stenson. "I'm looking forward to trying to return that favor in Rome."

Stenson, a Europe vice-captain in last year's blowout loss, said there has been little American gloating about the rout.

"The US team have not been bragging too much," Stenson said. "I think they're just happy with the outcome."

Big future for Hovland

Stenson says he must get to know younger players in the next year.

"I'm in a different position now. I feel the responsibility of trying to get to know a few players I haven't really had the chance to spend time with over the years," Stenson said.

"The more players I can know at an early stage, I think the better it is."

That includes sixth-ranked Viktor Hovland, a 24-year-old Norwegian who ranks only behind world number two Jon Rahm of Spain among Europeans.

"Viktor is a fantastic young player and person," Stenson said. "I certainly have high hopes for him, both making the team and being there as a strong foundation for not just this team but for teams to come past Rome."

