Imitation game?: Horner unhappy over Aston Martin design decision

Montmeló (Spain) (AFP) – Red Bull chief Christian Horner hinted on Friday that his team remain unhappy after the FIA cleared rivals Aston Martin of any wrong amid claims of copying of their car designs.

Advertising Read more

In a statement, the ruling body "confirmed that no wrongdoing had been committed" and that the Aston Martin aerodynamic upgrades are compliant.

"Both teams collaborated fully with the FIA in this investigation and provided all information," said the International Motoring Federation (FIA).

Interviewed by BBC Radio 5, Horner had suggested any possible potential transference of IP (intellectual property) was his greatest concern.

In a statement, Red Bull said they noted the FIA's statement with interest."

"While imitation is the greatest form of flattery, any replication of design would obviously need to comply with the FIA's rules around 'reverse engineering'," said the Red Bull statement.

"However, should any transfer of IP have taken place, that would clearly be a breach of regulations and would be a serious concern."

The two teams' respective headquarters are in the same area close to Silverstone and this has resulted in team members switching from one to the other in the last year, mostly from Red Bull to Aston Martin.

These moves included chief aerodynamicist Dan Fallows leaving Red Bull to join Aston Martin as technical director last month.

Aston Martin team principal Mike Kranck on Friday told Sky Sports: "We have been clear. We have been transparent. We have been open and we have been given the green light."

Aston Martin's AMR22 car has introduced an upgrades package including a new floor, engine cover, cooling bodywork, rear wing and sidepod inlets, sufficient to encourage some observers to note a similarity to the Red Bull RB18.

The FIA statement said it had investigated the upgrades as they "resembled those of another competitor".

© 2022 AFP