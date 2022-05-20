Scheffler makes early start in pursuit of McIlroy at PGA

Justin Thomas made an early birdie to move within one stroke of leader Rory McIlroy on Friday

Tulsa (United States) (AFP) – Top-ranked Masters champion Scottie Scheffler began his second round of the PGA Championship early Friday chasing leader Rory McIlroy while Tiger Woods struggled to make the cut.

Four-time major winner McIlroy fired a five-under par 65 on Thursday at Southern Hills to seize a one-stroke lead over Americans Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge and all three were set for an afternoon tee time Friday.

"It was a great start," McIlroy said. "I've been playing well."

Scheffler, who has won four of his past eight starts, opened with a 71 and began off the 10th tee alongside his two nearest rivals in the world rankings -- world number two Jon Rahm, the reigning US Open champion from Spain, and third-ranked Collin Morikawa, last year's British Open winner.

"I didn't shoot myself out of the tournament, so I'm still in an OK position," said Scheffler.

Morikawa opened on 72 while Rahm fired a 73. They and Scheffler began the second round with pars at the 10th hole.

Rahm would overtake Scheffler for world number one with a victory if the American finished outside the top five.

McIlroy, chasing his first major title since the 2014 PGA, fired his best opening round at a major since a 65 at the 2011 US Open at Congressional, where he won his first major title.

The only other major winner who was among the top 15 after 18 holes was Justin Thomas, the 2017 PGA winner who battled allergies and shot 67 to join fellow American Matt Kuchar and Mexico's Abraham Ancer at two back after 18 holes.

"I pretty much need to suck it up," Thomas said.

Thomas rolled in a six-foot birdie putt at the 10th hole, his first of the day, to reach 4-under and pull within a stroke of McIlroy.

Breezy conditions greeted early risers for round two and gusting winds up to 45 mph were predicted as McIlroy, Woods and Jordan Spieth, trying to complete a career Grand Slam, awaited a later start.

Woods, in his second event of a comeback from severe leg injuries suffered in a February 2021 car crash, struggled to an opening 74 and complained his right leg hurt.

"It's a little sore," Woods said. "Lots of treatment, lots of ice baths and try and get the inflammation out."

The 15-time major winner placed 47th in his return in April's Masters and walking 72 holes was an achievement but with a projected cut at 3-over, the 46-year-old star was in jeopardy of not reaching the weekend.

