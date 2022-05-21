Mbappe set to snub Real Madrid and stay at PSG

Kylian Mbappe has decided to extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain and snub Real Madrid, according to a source close to the talks

Paris (AFP) – Kylian Mbappe has agreed in principle to turn down Real Madrid and stay at Paris Saint-Germain for another three years, AFP learned from a source close to the negotiations on Saturday.

PSG hope to make an official announcement by the end of the day that the 23-year-old forward is staying at the club, the source, who asked not to be named, said.

The club are playing Metz in their final Ligue 1 match of the season at the Parc des Princes.

If Mbappe's decision to stay in the French capital and turn his back on Madrid is confirmed, it will end months of speculation about arguably the hottest property in world football.

Mbappe has made no secret of his desire to play one day for Real, who will face Liverpool in the Champions League final next weekend after securing a 35th Spanish title.

But PSG, who have won the Ligue 1 title for a record-equalling tenth time but angered their hardcore supporters with their limp exit to Real in the last 16 of the Champions League, have battled to hold on to their biggest asset.

Mbappe had reportedly agreed a deal with Real months ago for a potential switch to Spain.

The president of Spain's La Liga, Javier Tebas, complained bitterly on Saturday that the massive financial resources of PSG's Qatari owners had proved decisive in persuading Mbappe to stay in France.

"What PSG is doing by renewing Mbappe with large sums of money...after posting losses of 700 million euros in recent seasons and having a wage bill of over 600 million euros, is an INSULT to football," Tebas tweeted.

According to reports from Spanish sports daily Marca and RMC in France, Mbappe has informed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez of his decision to remain at the French champions.

It now appears Mbappe will stay alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi to help the club in their protracted quest to land the Champions League, the title that has so far eluded them.

He joined PSG on a season-long loan from Monaco in August 2017 and has helped the club win four Ligue 1 titles in five seasons.

© 2022 AFP