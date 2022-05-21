One killed in Germany storm

The storm wrought destruction in the western city of Paderborn

Berlin (AFP) – A storm that swept through western Germany on Friday has killed at least one person and injured dozens, local authorities said Saturday.

In Rhineland-Palatinate state, a 38-year-old man died after he was electrocuted when he entered his flooded basement, the police in the city of Koblenz said.

In North Rhine-Westphalia state, authorities said a "tornado" wrecked the city of Paderborn, injuring 43 people, including 13 seriously, the city's mayor said Saturday.

Images posted on social media showed the tornado column progressing towards homes, sweeping away trees and parts of buildings.

Police estimated the damage caused by the tornado at "several million" euros.

The storm followed abnormally high temperatures for the time of year.

