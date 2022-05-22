Castres beat Perpignan to book third Top 14 play-off spot

Paris (AFP) – Castres became the third Top 14 team to book a berth in the six play-off spots after beating league strugglers Perpignan 28-12 on Sunday.

The win was Castres' 21st consecutive victory at home, their last loss coming in December 2020, and guarantees them a place alongside Montpellier and Bordeaux-Begles as qualified for the season-ending play-offs.

Castres, Top 14 champions as recently as 2018 and 2013, will play Pau on June 5 in their final regular-season fixture hoping for another victory that could book them a direct semi-final spot dependent on other results.

Tristan Tedder booted four penalties to give Perpignan some early hope, but two yellow cards followed by a penalty try was the start of their demise.

A third yellow card came for the Catalan club, while Vilimoni Botitu and Filipo Nakosi both crossed for tries for Castres.

