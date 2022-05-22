French Open day 1: Who said what

Pointless asking Spain's Garbine Muguruza about the Wimbledon controversy after she crashed out of the French Open on Sunday

Paris (AFP) – Who said what on the first day of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on Sunday:

"I'm obviously a little bit more tight, more nervous and the whole body gets more tight, gets more nervous and right now that's toxic to my forehand because I'm still missing the fine feeling there, I'm missing it a lot."

-- Two-time runner-up Dominic Thiem after slipping to a seventh successive defeat since his return from a long-term wrist injury.

"I think when you are backed into a corner and that's all you can do, I think that's why the decision was made, and I support it."

-- Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens coming out in support of the WTA's decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points after the All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players from the tournament in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

"No. Snitches get stitches."

-- Stephens refusing to divulge the nature of the talks which led to the WTA decision over Wimbledon.

"Oh, man, the last thing I'm thinking now is Wimbledon points."

-- 2016 French Open champion Garbine Muguruza after slipping to a first round defeat against Kaia Kanepi.

"I was very surprised to see him because I know he's very busy with Novak. But he was very, very kind to be there. He's just been giving me a few tips and tricks from a Grand Slam champion, and as a coach of No. 1, and someone that has so much experience."

-- Romania's Sorana Cirstea on 2001 Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic and coach of Novak Djokovic taking time out to pass on tips at Roland Garros.

"It's certainly a lot more fun. I played third round last year against Stefanos Tsitsipas in a night match with the curfew in place on Chatrier. It was surreal out there, playing on centre court at night with literally no one watching except his team and my team. That kind of stunk."

-- John Isner happy to have fans back at the tournament after two years of Covid-19 restrictions.

