Mexico tourism projected to return to pre-pandemic level this year

Acapulco (Mexico) (AFP) – The number of tourists visiting Mexico is set to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year, the country's tourism minister said on Monday, with projected revenues of $24.25 billion.

With an estimated 40 million international visitors, Mexico's tourism sector will have recovered to "almost 100 percent" of its performance in 2019, Miguel Torruco said at a tourism promotion fair in the southern resort town of Acapulco.

Torruco attributed the expected recovery to the government's roll-out of Covid vaccines and the establishment of anti-virus protocols.

"These actions allowed the recovery of the sector to take place in a faster way, as shown by this year's expectations... and speak to increasingly solid tourism activity," he said.

Tourism represents almost nine percent of Mexico's GDP, with many holidaymakers flocking to the country's beautiful beaches, vibrant cities and archeological sites.

Mexico has had more than 300,000 deaths and 5.7 million cases of Covid-19. The government shut down all non-essential activities during the worst outbreaks in the epidemic.

Currently, most of the country's 32 states have withdrawn almost all restrictive measures, including the mandatory use of masks in public places.

