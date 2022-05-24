MSNBC hires former White House press secretary Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki is heading to news channel MSNBC after 16 months as press secretary at the White House, the progressive cable network has confirmed

Washington (AFP) – Progressive cable TV network MSNBC said Tuesday it has hired former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, confirming reports that have been circulating for weeks.

Psaki will host a new program on MSNBC's streaming platform starting in early 2023, the network said.

The 43-year-old will also appear regularly on the MSNBC and NBC television channels as part of coverage of the midterm elections this fall and the 2024 presidential election, MSNBC said.

"Jen's sharp wit and relatability combined with the mastery of the subjects she covers have made her a household name across the nation," MSNBC president Rashida Jones said.

Before working for President Joe Biden, Psaki held senior communications posts in the administration of Barack Obama.

She said she is "thrilled to join the incredible MSNBC team.”

Psaki was widely respected by the White House press corps as a competent and polite professional.

In mid-May she handed over podium duties to her deputy Karine Jean-Pierre.

It is common for US administration spokespersons to go work for news outlets.

Fox News hired Kayleigh McEnany, who was press secretary for Donald Trump, while MSNBC had already hired the former spokeswoman of Vice President Kamala Harris, Symone Sanders.

