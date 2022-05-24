Queensland Reds star O'Connor out for rest of Super Rugby season

Injured Queensland Reds and Wallabies star James O'Connor will miss the rest of the Super Rugby season

Brisbane (Australia) (AFP) – Injured fly-half James O'Connor is to miss the rest of the Super Rugby season, the Queensland Reds said, but barring complications is expected to be fit for Australia's home Test series against England in July.

The playmaker hobbled off with a hamstring problem in the Reds' 34-22 win over Moana Pasifika in Brisbane on Friday night.

He had only returned the previous week from a knee injury.

"Queensland Reds fly-half James O'Connor has suffered a low-grade hamstring injury and will be sidelined for up to four weeks," the club tweeted late Monday.

The Reds are seventh in the Super Rugby standings and meet the Canterbury Crusaders at Christchurch in the final round of the season this week.

They are guaranteed a spot in the playoffs with the top eight qualifying.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie was in the stands watching O'Connor on Friday and is expected to name an extended squad for the England series in the next few weeks.

Capped 59 times, O'Connor is seen as an integral part of his plans as Australia look to the World Cup in France next year.

They play three Tests against Eddie Jones's England in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney on July 2, 9 and 16 respectively.

© 2022 AFP