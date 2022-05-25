Muchova downs fourth seed Sakkari in French Open second round

Paris (AFP) – Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari crashed out in the French Open second round Wednesday, going down 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4) to Czech world number 81 Karolina Muchova.

Sakkari, a 2021 Roland Garros semi-finalist, is the fifth women's top-10 seed to lose in the first four days at Roland Garros.

Muchova has matched her run to the third round from 12 months ago and will next play 27th seed Amanda Anisimova, who reached the last four in Paris three years ago.

"It's very special, she's an amazing player. It was a big fight, a little bit of a test and challenge for me and I'm happy I took it the way I did," said Muchova.

The 25-year-old reached the semi-finals at last year's Australian Open and the last eight for the second time at Wimbledon, but is playing just her fourth tournament since the US Open after struggling with an abdominal injury.

"It's an amazing feeling I can play again fully."

© 2022 AFP