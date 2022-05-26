European veterans Toulon stand in way of Lyon's title quest

Marseille (AFP) – Winners of three successive European Cup finals, Toulon were once the dominant force in continental rugby union, boasting a team of galacticos bankrolled by the outspoken Mourad Boudjellal.

Boudjellal has since quit as president and the Mediterranean club has failed to hit the highs that saw the likes of Jonny Wilkinson and Matt Giteau leading them to European triumphs in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Those Cup wins followed two losing Challenge Cup final appearances, in 2010 and 2012. Toulon's third, and most recent, Challenge Cup final in 2020 also ended in defeat when they went down 32-19 to Bristol.

Their fourth Challenge Cup final appearance, in Marseille on Friday, sees them up against Top 14 rivals Lyon, who are making their European final bow.

Toulon and France flanker Charles Ollivon said the team would be taking the final in their stride as coach Franck Azema manages testing times in both Europe and the Top 14.

"For several weeks, everyone has been involved, assuming their responsibilities, and pulling the squad up," said Ollivon, with Toulon having beaten Pau 37-20 in the domestic league last weekend and having to travel to and beat Racing 92 on June 6 to give themselves a chance of a place in the top six play-offs.

"We have had his European competition in the viewfinder, but we have not won anything yet."

One of Lyon's stand-out performers has been English lock Joel Kpoku, who only touched down in France at the end of 2021 from Saracens, the Premiership giants where he failed to nail down much game time.

It's a cracker

Kpoku, handily a French speaker thanks to his Congolese parents, has thrived in his short time at Lyon and predicted a "cracker" as the French club go in search of their first European title.

Lyon’s English second row Joel Kpoku OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE AFP/File

"We’re not focusing on the history -– it's more about taking each game as it comes. We haven't won anything yet. Thankfully, we've secured that spot in the final, but there's still a journey to get that cup," said the England under-20 international.

"Looking at Toulon, they're on a bit of a good run. We know it's going to be tough, especially in the forwards. They've got some electric backs too, so we've got to stop them getting into the game.

"The set-piece is going to be the big one –- that will set the tone for who comes out on top and where the game is going to be won."

Kpoku could likely be lining up against Eben Etzebeth, the vastly experienced and World Cup-winning South Africa lock who has also hit a rich vein of form.

"A lot of people have told me that, but I can't go into my shell," he said.

"He's achieved amazing things in his career, but on the day I need to concentrate on my own game and not focus on what is opposite me. Hopefully I'll perform well and we'll come out on top."

Lyon coach Pierre Mignoni, whose team have won all their matches in the competition this season, is in the unlikely position of coaching his squad against a team he not only played for but was also backs coach during their European Cup glory days.

If that wasn't enough, he has also signed up to be director of rugby at Toulon next season working alongside current coach Azema.

Mignoni, however, insisted his focus was on "how to win, how to mobilise the guys, how to be accurate in the details.

"To be in the head of everyone so that they're all at 100 percent, that's the goal."

