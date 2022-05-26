Mathews, Chandimal give Sri Lanka lead over Bangladesh

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews plays a shot during the fourth day of the second Test

Dhaka (AFP) – Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal shared 103 in an unbroken sixth-wicket stand to give Sri Lanka a narrow first-innings lead in the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Thursday.

Resuming on 282-5, the visitors reached 369-5 by lunch on the fourth day, leading Bangladesh by four runs at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Mathews closed in on his second century of the series to remain unbeaten on 93 while Chandimal completed his fifty to stay unbeaten on 61.

The duo largely remained untroubled in the opening session except for a brief period when Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque briefly unsettled Chandimal.

Chandimal was given caught behind on 43 in the fourth ball of Mominul's first over but the decision was overturned on review.

Two balls later the right-hander narrowly survived a stumping chance on 44.

Chandimal regained his composure and brought up his 22nd Test fifty in 118 balls with a single off Taijul Islam.

Unbeaten on 58 overnight, Mathews appeared composed at the other end to be within seven runs of his second century in the series.

Mathews, who made 199 runs in the drawn first Test in Chittagong, hit six fours and two sixes so far in the innings.

