French Open day 6: Who said what

Anyone got tickets? Diego Schwartzman hopes to watch the Champions League final

Paris (AFP) – Who said what on the sixth day of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on Friday:

"I'd like to apologise to my family for giving them a heart attack."

-- Leylah Fernandez after her topsy-turvy win over Belinda Bencic.

"So Roland Garros, please ask for tickets for tomorrow. I know you can do it. President of Roland Garros, president of the Federation. I can go alone, eh? It's okay."

-- Diego Schwartzman makes a cheeky late plea for a place to Saturday's Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Paris.

-- "It's a secret. I know what I want to buy but I probably need to do it in the next round."

-- Aliaksandra Sasnovich refuses to divulge her shopping plans after reaching the fourth round. She currently stands to pocket 220,000 euros ($236,000). A place in the quarter-finals guarantees 380,000 euros

"I can be pretty vulgar sometimes. It's not so good when I'm angry."

-- Amanda Anisimova on pre-match stress.

"I would just miss a ball long in the warmup and they would be like, 'Out'. And I'm like, Oh, my God, what is happening here. Like it really shook me. And I kind like was likes, Oh my God, like, they're all against me here and it was a zoo out there.

-- Daria Saville was taken aback by the support for her opponent after losing to Italy's Martina Trevisan.

"I don't really consider it a job, so I don't think it's that. I'm glad I enjoy this and can make some money from it, but I really would be out here without any money, without anybody in the crowd."

-- Coco Gauff, who recently celebrated her high school graduation with a trip to the Eiffel Tower.

"First one is you are very old."

-- Rafael Nadal on the significance of surpassing 300 Grand Slam wins.

"I don't know what it means anymore, next gen, new next gen. It's not the first time that I hear that. We should stop trying to put labels on people's backs. In the end, we are just as old as we are."

-- Felix Auger-Aliassime is tired of comparing generations.

"I don't know anything about whether my visa is going to be reinstated or whether I'm going to be allowed to come back to Australia. I would like to. I would like to go there and play Australian Open. I don't hold any grudges."

-- Novak Djokovic hopes a change in government in Australia will mean a fresh look at his visa status ahead of next year's tournament.

"I call her Jil-One-L."

-- Sloane Stephens on her last-16 opponent, Swiss 23rd seed Jil Teichmann.

© 2022 AFP