La Rochelle boost as Skelton named for Cup final with Leinster

Marseille (AFP) – La Rochelle's hopes of better combatting Leinster's giant pack in Saturday's European Champions Cup were given a boost when giant Australian lock Will Skelton was named in the starting line-up.

Skelton played 13 minutes off the bench of the Top 14 match against Stade Francais last week in his slow comeback from a calf injury, showing enough form to convince La Rochelle's Irish coach Ronan O'Gara to start the Wallaby.

It was not all positive news, however, with former All Blacks scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow missing out with a hand injury and influential backrower Victor Vito sidelined with an ankle injury.

France's Gregory Alldritt skippers the side from No 8 with Kiwi fly-half Ihaia West now partnered by Thomas Berjon.

Leinster also had a boost with Tadhg Furlong named at tighthead prop, having recovered from an ankle issue.

Johnny Sexton captains a Leinster side oozing class, alongside Jamison Gibson-Park at half-back.

Teams (15-1)

Leinster

Hugo Keenan; Jimmy O'Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris; James Ryan, Ross Molony; Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Michael Ala'alatoa, Joe McCarthy, Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Ciaran Frawley

La Rochelle

Brice Dulin; Dillyn Leyds, Jeremy Sinzelle, Jonathan Danty, Raymond Rhule; Ihaia West, Thomas Berjon; Gregory Alldritt (capt), Matthias Haddad, Wiaan Liebenberg; Will Skelton, Thomas Lavault; Uini Atonio, Pierre Bourgarit, Dany Priso

Replacements: Facundo Bosch, Reda Wardi, Joel Sclavi, Romain Sazy, Remi Bourdeau, Arthur Retiere, Levani Botia, Jules Favre

Referee: Wayne Barnes (ENG)

