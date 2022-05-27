Nelly Korda to return to action at US Women's Open

Nelly Korda, seen here at the LPGA Drive On Championship in February, plans to return to competition at the US Women's Open after recovering from a blood clot in her left arm

Los Angeles (AFP) – US golf star Nelly Korda said Friday she will return to competition at the US Women's Open, more than a month after she was sidelined by a blood clot in her left arm.

"See you guys at uswomensopen next week," Korda said in an Instagram post that also featured a photo of herself and caddie Jason McDede.

Korda had said on April 8 that she had surgery for a blood clot in her subclavian vein in her left arm.

"I am pleased to report the procedure went well and the doctors were happy with the outcome," Korda posted on Twitter. "I am now home recovering and preparing to start rehab."

Korda said in March she had been diagnosed with the blood clot after she experienced swelling in her left arm after a workout.

On the advice of her doctor she went to the hospital emergency room where the clot was discovered.

Korda enjoyed a dazzling 2021 season that included four LPGA titles and Olympic gold.

She won her first major title at the Women's PGA Championship and rose to number one in the world, although she is currently ranked second in the world behind South Korean Ko Jin-young.

© 2022 AFP