UEFA chief Ceferin calls on La Liga to stop criticism of PSG

Kylian Mbappe snubbed Real Madrid as he opted to sign a new three-year contract at Paris Saint-Germain

Paris (AFP) – UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin on Friday encouraged leagues to "worry about their own situation" in response to remarks by La Liga chief Javier Tebas after Paris Saint-Germain persuaded Kylian Mbappe to stay in France rather than join Real Madrid.

Advertising Read more

Tebas hit out at Mbappe's decision to snub the Spanish champions and sign a new three-year deal in Paris, calling the contract "an insult to football".

Speaking to AFP in an interview in Paris ahead of Saturday's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, Ceferin said: "I absolutely don't agree. There are too many insults anyway in football, and I think that every league should worry about their own situation."

"I don't think it is right that one league criticises the other league. As much as I know, the offer from Real for Mbappe was similar to PSG's offer," Ceferin added.

French league president Vincent Labrune responded to Tebas in a letter sent on Thursday and seen by AFP, in which he voiced "disapproval, and also our incomprehension" at the "attacks" against PSG and Ligue 1.

In Tebas' tweet attacking Ligue 1 he said PSG were had paid "large sums of money" to hold onto Mbappe "after posting losses of 700 million euros in recent seasons and having a wage bill of over 600 million euros".

PSG suffered a 224.3-million-euro ($240m) loss in 2020/21, an increase of 80 percent on the previous year, the annual report from French football's financial authority (DNCG) said earlier this month.

© 2022 AFP