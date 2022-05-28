The winners at the 75th Cannes Film Festival

Ruben Ostlund picked up his second Palme d'Or

Cannes (France) (AFP) – The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival ended Saturday in the South of France with the awarding of its top prize, the Palme d'Or.

Here is a list of the winners:

- Palme d'Or: Ruben Ostlund for "Triangle of Sadness" (Sweden-Germany-France-Britain)

- Grand Prix: Shared by Lukas Dhont for "Close" (Belgium-Netherlands-France) and Claire Denis for "Stars at Noon" (France)

- Best director: Park Chan-wook "Decision to Leave" (South Korea)

- Best actress: Zar Amir Ebrahimi for "Holy Spider" (Denmark-Germany-Sweden-France)

- Best actor: Song Kang-ho for "Broker" (South Korea)

- Best screenplay: Tarik Saleh for "Boy from Heaven" (Sweden-France-Finland-Denmark)

- Jury prize: Shared by Jerzy Skolimowski for "EO" (Poland) and Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix van Groeningen for "The Eight Mountains" (Italy-Belgium-France-Britain)

- Camera d'Or for best first film: Riley Keough and Gina Gammell for "War Pony" (United States)

- Best short film: Jianying Chen for "The Water Murmurs" (China)

© 2022 AFP