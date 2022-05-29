French Open day 8: Who said what

Novak Djokovic is ready for Roland Garros' "biggest challenge" when he faces Rafael Nadal

Paris (AFP) – Who said what on the eighth day of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on Sunday:

"It's a huge challenge and probably the biggest one that you can have here in Roland Garros. I'm ready for it."

-- Novak Djokovic on his upcoming quarter-final clash with old rival Rafael Nadal.

"Being honest, every match that I play here, I don't know if it's gonna be my last match here in Roland Garros in my tennis career. That's my situation now."

-- Nadal is trying to treat each French Open match like it could be his last.

"I don't need to be called the king of nothing. I know what I did in my tennis career, and especially in this surface."

-- Nadal on his 'King of clay' nickname.

"It was after my doubles match and I saw a mention from your story, Michelle Obama. I was like, Oh, what did I do? I think what really meant a lot, it wasn't about the tennis, it was about my education."

-- Coco Gauff after being congratulated on her graduation from high school by former US First Lady Michelle Obama.

"I think it's actually pretty amazing that they came up with 'Clay-lah', because I have no creativity for that. I wouldn't think of that nickname."

-- Teenager Leylah Fernandez on her new nickname after reaching the quarter-finals.

"It's not going to be an easy thing for me to play at 9:30 at night with no sunlight, with no heat, and 8 degrees. But I'm pretty sure I'm going to play at night against (Carlos) Alcaraz, because that's just how it's gonna be. I'm getting ready for that."

-- Alexander Zverev is expecting to face Alcaraz in Tuesday's night session if the Spanish teenager beats Karen Khachanov in the fourth round.

"I wish Rafa the very best, I admire him greatly in everything that he's done. He's somebody who I really like, and so I wish him the very best for the next match."

-- Felix Auger-Aliassime gives Nadal his best wishes for the Spaniard's match with Djokovic.

© 2022 AFP