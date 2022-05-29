Rain delays start to Monaco Grand Prix

Monte Carlo (Principality of Monaco) (AFP) – Rain has played havoc with the start of Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix, with teams scrambling to change tyres to cope with the drenched street circuit.

Advertising Read more

Officials announced the scheduled 1300GMT start was delayed with the formation lap setting off at 1316 behind a safety car.

But with pole sitter Charles Leclerc reporting on the team radio "it's raining like crazy" race officials took the decision to suspend the lap with a red flag.

With Leclerc and the rest of the grid taking refuge from the deluge back in the pits officials will wait till conditions ease before a 10 minute warning to repeat the entire start procedure.

Cars were equipped with extreme wet tyres with the iconic circuit rendered dangerously slippery after practice and qualifying in dry conditions on Friday and Saturday.

Leclerc is on pole for his home race with his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz joining him on the front row.

© 2022 AFP