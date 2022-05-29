Sweden's Marcus Ericsson wins 106th Indianapolis 500

Sweden's Marcus Ericsson pilots his Chip Ganassi Racing car to victory in the 106th Indianapolis 500

Washington (AFP) – Sweden's Marcus Ericsson won the 106th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, holding off Mexico's Pato O'Ward in a two-lap shootout after a late red flag halted the race.

Advertising Read more

Chip Ganassi driver Ericsson was leading O'Ward by more than a second when Jimmy Johnson's crash with five laps remaining brought out the red flag.

When they resumed, the green flag waved for full-speed racing with two laps remaining in the 200-lap race, Ericsson repelling O'Ward's attempt to pass early on the final lap to claim the victory.

"I had to do everything there to keep them behind," said Ericsson, who became the second Swede to win the race, after Kenny Brack in 1999.

Brazil's Tony Kanaan grabbed third place for Ganassi as teammate Scott Dixon endured another Indy 500 heartbreak after starting from pole.

New Zealand veteran Dixon, who won from pole in 2008 led much of the race but was handed a pit lane speed violation penalty on his final pit stop with 23 laps remaining.

"Come on! Are you serious?" Dixon could be heard yelling into his radio as he was informed of the violation.

It marked the fourth time that Dixon -- a six-time IndyCar series champion, had started from pole in America's famous race and failed to win.

He has been runner-up three times.

© 2022 AFP