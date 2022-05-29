Sweden's Marcus Ericsson wins 106th Indianapolis 500

Washington (AFP) – Sweden's Marcus Ericsson won the 106th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, holding off Mexico's Pato O'Ward in a two-lap shootout after a late red flag halted the race.

Chip Ganassi driver Ericsson was leading O'Ward by more than a second when Jimmy Johnson's crash with five laps remaining brought out the red flag.

When they resumed, the green flag waved for full-speed racing with two laps remaining in the 200-lap race, Ericsson repelling O'Ward's attempt to pass early on the final lap to claim the victory.

"I had to do everything there to keep them behind," said Ericsson, who became the second Swede to win the race, after Kenny Brack in 1999.

Brazil's Tony Kanaan grabbed third place for Ganassi as teammate Scott Dixon endured another Indy 500 heartbreak after starting from pole.

New Zealand veteran Dixon, who won from pole in 2008, led much of the race but was handed a pit lane speed violation penalty on his final pit stop with 23 laps remaining.

"Come on! Are you serious?" Dixon could be heard yelling into his radio as he was informed of the violation that sent him to the back of the pack.

It marked the fourth time that Dixon -- a six-time IndyCar series champion -- had started from pole and failed to win the fabled race on the 2.5 mile oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

He has been runner-up three times.

While Ganassi had five cars starting in the first four rows on Sunday, Ericsson wasn't looking like the likeliest driver from the team to take the chequered flag for most of the day.

Dixon and Spanish teammate Alex Palou traded the lead multiple times in the early going, before a pit lane penalty ended Palou's chances.

Ericsson notched his third career IndyCar victory after winning at Detroit and Nashville last year.

He was in control with five laps remaining when NASCAR great Johnson, making his Indianapolis 500 debut, hit the wall hard in turn three in a crash that scattered debris across the track.

Organizers, not wanting to finish the race under a yellow flag caution, brought out the red flag to bring the drivers into the pits.

Sweden's Marcus Ericsson pilots his Chip Ganassi Racing car to victory in the 106th Indianapolis 500 Chris Graythen GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

"I couldn't believe it," Ericsson said. "You can never take anything for granted, obviously there were still laps to go. I was praying so hard it was not going to be another yellow.

"It was hard to sort of refocus," he added. "But I knew the car was amazing."

Even with the restart giving him a chance to catapult himself past Ericsson, O'Ward said he simply didn't have the necessary speed.

'Just a bummer'

"He was going to put me in the wall if I would have gone for it," he said. "We were alongside of each other. I'm so proud of the team and myself, we did everything to get it done.

"It's just a bummer, bummer we didn't have more."

Johnson's crash was one of several that brought out the caution flag.

British rookie Callum Ilott crashed heavily in turn two on lap 70. He walked away, suffering a right hand injury, but his misfortune brought damaging repercussions for Palou.

The Spaniard was following teammate Dixon into the pits when Ilott's crash brought out the yellow flag, closing pit lane.

Already committed to leaving the track but with pit lane closed, he was instructed to drive through. He had to make an emergency stop for fuel after one more lap and accept a penalty that dropped him to the back of the field that he had led for more than 40 laps.

Ed Carpenter Racing's Rinus VeeKay and French rookie Romain Grosjean also crashed out in turn two.VeeKay, the 21-year-old Dutch driver who started from the front row for the second straight year, was running second when a fiery crash ended his day after 38 laps.

He got loose in the turn, slid up the track and hit the outside wall, the back end of his car bursting into flame.

He eventually stepped from the car under his own power.

"I turned into turn two and the car gets loose, well once that happens you're a passenger," a dejected VeeKay said.

Grosjean, who moved to IndyCar last season after his Formula One career ended with a frightening fiery crash, lost it in turn two after 105 laps, when gusting winds were picking up.

New Zealand's Scott McLaughlin said a gust of wind contributed to the crash that ended his day on the 151st lap.

