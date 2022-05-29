Unseeded Italian Trevisan reaches French Open quarter-finals

Italy's Martina Trevisan reached the quarter-finals for the second time

Paris (AFP) – Italian Martina Trevisan booked her place in the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday, edging out Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets.

Advertising Read more

The world number 59 won 7-6 (12/10), 7-5 to reach the last eight at Roland Garros for the second time in three years.

Trevisan enjoyed a surprise run to the quarters as a qualifier in 2020, losing to eventual champion and current world number one Iga Swiatek.

"Paris is a bit like my second home," said the 28-year-old, who won her maiden WTA title earlier this month in Rabat.

"The atmosphere here is magical and I feel great on the court."

Trevisan will face either last year's US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez or American Amanda Anisimova for a place in the semi-finals.

© 2022 AFP